Trump executive order targets birth control, church involvement in politics

WASHINGTON – Seeking to redefine the balance between church and state, President Trump signed an executive order that – depending on your point of view – either protects religious liberty, licenses religious groups to practice discrimination, or doesn't go far enough in any direction.

"We're a nation of believers," Trump told supporters during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. "Faith is deeply embedded in the history of our country... No American should be forced to choose between the dictates of the American government and the tenets of their faith."